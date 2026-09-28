US scholar devotes to interdisciplinary and popular science education in Chongqing

Francis Stonier (L, front) and his colleagues walk in front of the People's Great Hall of Chongqing in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 19, 2026. Since arriving in Chongqing in 2019 to take up a teaching post, U.S. scholar Francis Stonier has become a well-known local figure. Over the past few years, he has devoted himself to promoting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) interdisciplinary education and free science outreach for rural school students. Currently a professor at Southwest University, Stonier teaches academic writing to international students. Beyond his university lectures, Stonier brings science to life for primary and secondary school students. He simplifies complex concepts, tailoring them for young children. To make science more accessible, Stonier has developed personalized STEAM curricula. Using 3D printing and LEGO bricks, he transforms complex academic concepts into hands-on experiments, encouraging students to explore science through creation and teamwork. In a creative lesson at Bashu Primary School in Chongqing, Stonier used everyday items to simulate birds' foraging behaviors, helping kids understand natural science through play. Since 2019, Stonier has visited nearly 80 primary and secondary schools across Chongqing, including those in remote rural areas, to give free science lessons. Stonier's grassroots teaching experience has also reshaped his understanding of education. He speaks highly of Chinese educators' openness to practical and innovative teaching approaches. Stonier has witnessed Chongqing's development. He has fully immersed himself in local life. Moved by the warmth of the Chongqing people, and the city's unique charm and diverse cuisine, Stonier regards Chongqing as his second hometown, praising its harmonious balance of urban convenience and natural scenery. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Francis Stonier (2nd R) has a meal with colleagues in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 19, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Francis Stonier (C) gives a lesson using LEGO bricks at the STEAM Interdisciplinary International Education Center in Southwest University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Francis Stonier goes into a lab of the STEAM Interdisciplinary International Education Center in Southwest University in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Sept. 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)