Chinese choreographer blends street dance with traditional Chinese cultural elements

Fang Zhenghua (R) instructs Homies dancers at Dancehome studio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 13, 2026. Fang Zhenghua, a post-90s choreographer, has participated in the production of a series of eye-catching dancing performances, including a show featuring dancers and humanoid robots at the opening ceremony of the 48th WorldSkills Competition. For Fang, street dance has never been merely a passing trend. Fang's love for street dance began at the age of 13, when he first learned popular dance moves from television. That early fascination soon grew into a lifelong pursuit, driving him to explore new possibilities on stage. A big fan of Chinese martial arts novels since childhood, Fang has integrated Sichuan Opera face-changing techniques, traditional Kung Fu movements and other distinct Chinese cultural elements into his choreography. In March 2025, Fang and Homies, a street dance team of his studio Dancehome, won third place at the VIBE Dance Competition with their work "Sword and Qi in Sichuan." This was the first time a Chinese team had claimed an award in the competition's 30-year history. His team has also collaborated with domestic humanoid robot developers, staging performances that showcase China's technological advances. Nearly 20 years of dedication has brought Fang to stages around the world. "When we compete abroad, our goal is not just to show the world how Chinese dancers move," he said. "We want them to see a rich, diverse China through every step we take." (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Fang Zhenghua arranges the costume of a robot before a rehearsal for a performance on "America's Got Talent," a popular U.S. television talent show, Sept. 22, 2026. (Xinhua)

Fang Zhenghua (front) leads dancers during a rehearsal at Dancehome studio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Fang Zhenghua (front) poses for a photo at Dancehome studio in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)