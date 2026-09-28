American vlogger experiences vibrant life in E China

Ryan Norman (R) learns to pick tea leaves at a tea culture and tourism park in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2026. Ryan Norman, from the U.S. state of California, has lived in Rizhao for 20 years. He married a Chinese woman and regards Rizhao as his second home. For more than three years, he has been sharing daily life in the city through short videos. His videos have attracted more than 5 million followers across social media platforms, earning him the nickname "Lei Ge," or "Brother Lei," among Chinese netizens. Beyond his work on social media, Norman runs several businesses, including a cafe and a chicken restaurant. He is also a fan of both Sichuan and Shandong cuisines and especially loves spicy food, joking that he has developed a "Chinese stomach." For Norman, the opportunities brought by China's development and the warmth he finds in everyday life are key reasons he has chosen to stay. He hopes to use his videos and personal experience to help foster greater understanding and friendship between people in China and the United States. In Norman's view, the Chinese market is a large platform, and the rapid development of China's economy has brought tremendous opportunities to merchants and enterprises all over the world. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Ryan Norman (R) experiences roasting tea leaves at a tea culture and tourism park in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Ryan Norman and his wife Zhang Lei wave hands outside their cafe in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)

Ryan Norman (R) visits Rizhao Museum in Rizhao, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Xulei)