PHOTO / CHINA
In pics: FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit
By Xinhua Published: Sep 28, 2026 11:21 AM
Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory steers his motorbike during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory steers his motorbike during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)


Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory salutes the crowd after the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory salutes the crowd after the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)



Valentin Debise (R) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory reacts before the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (R) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory reacts before the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)



Zhang Xue (R), founder of ZXMOTO reacts with Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory before during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Xue (R), founder of ZXMOTO reacts with Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory before during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)