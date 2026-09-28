In pics: FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory steers his motorbike during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory salutes the crowd after the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Valentin Debise (R) of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory reacts before the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Zhang Xue (R), founder of ZXMOTO reacts with Valentin Debise of EASTROC ZXMOTO Evan Bros Factory before during the Race 2 of WorldSSP at the FIM Supersport World Championship Italian Round Cremona Circuit, Italy, Sept. 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)