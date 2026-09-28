Autumn scenery of China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2026 shows a view of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In autumn, Heilongjiang Province is filled with vibrant colors. Mountains, forests and waters form a picturesque landscape, showcasing the beauty of autumn in northeastern China. (Photo by Li Jiaxing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows a view of Jiayin County of Yichun City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In autumn, Heilongjiang Province is filled with vibrant colors. Mountains, forests and waters form a picturesque landscape, showcasing the beauty of autumn in northeastern China. (Photo by Li Shaojun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 26, 2026 shows the autumn scenery of Fujin National Wetland Park in Jiamusi City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In autumn, Heilongjiang Province is filled with vibrant colors. Mountains, forests and waters form a picturesque landscape, showcasing the beauty of autumn in northeastern China. (Photo by Geng Xiqing/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 25, 2026 shows a view of the morning glow over Hailin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. In autumn, Heilongjiang Province is filled with vibrant colors. Mountains, forests and waters form a picturesque landscape, showcasing the beauty of autumn in northeastern China. (Photo by Wang Baoxun/Xinhua)