First Copenhagen China Festival brings Mid-Autumn charm to Danish capital

Performers perform Wu Opera during the first Copenhagen China Festival at Copenhagen City Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 27, 2026. Drums, lion dances, opera movements and the aroma of Chinese food filled Copenhagen's City Hall Square on Sunday as the first Copenhagen China Festival was held in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.(Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

Drums, lion dances, opera movements and the aroma of Chinese food filled Copenhagen's City Hall Square on Sunday as the first Copenhagen China Festival was held in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.Organized by the China Cultural Center in Copenhagen and other partners, the event, under the theme "Mid-Autumn in Poetry," turned one of the Danish capital's busiest public squares into an open-air stage for Chinese culture, featuring performances, food and hands-on cultural activities.The program opened with a lion dance and a street parade, followed by a series of stage performances by Chinese arts groups, schools and cultural organizations from across Denmark.A highlight of the day was Wu Opera, a traditional Chinese theatrical form listed as part of China's national intangible cultural heritage. Performers from Zhejiang presented excerpts including "Three Fights Against the White Bone Demon," bringing to the stage the expressive singing, stylized movements and martial elements of Chinese opera.The festival also featured tai chi, Peking Opera, music ensembles, dance performances and a Mid-Autumn poetry dialogue, offering local audiences a glimpse of both traditional and contemporary Chinese cultural expressions.Food was another attraction. Visitors watched hand-pulled noodle demonstrations and tasted Chinese specialties, including mooncakes, a symbolic food of the Mid-Autumn Festival associated with family reunion and sharing.Interactive booths invited visitors to try Chinese calligraphy, learn about tea culture, explore traditional crafts and take part in a quiz on Chinese culture.

A performer presents face-changing during the first Copenhagen China Festival at Copenhagen City Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 27, 2026. Drums, lion dances, opera movements and the aroma of Chinese food filled Copenhagen's City Hall Square on Sunday as the first Copenhagen China Festival was held in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.(Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)

People attend the first Copenhagen China Festival at Copenhagen City Hall Square in Copenhagen, Denmark, Sept. 27, 2026. Drums, lion dances, opera movements and the aroma of Chinese food filled Copenhagen's City Hall Square on Sunday as the first Copenhagen China Festival was held in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival.(Photo by Liu Zhichao/Xinhua)