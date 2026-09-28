High-speed rail line through mountainous central China region opens to traffic

The first train of Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway, G6888, is pictured ahead of its departure from Xingshan Railway Station in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The 101-kilometer Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway officially entered service on Monday. The railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part of the country's high-speed rail network. (Xinhua/Wang Zichen)

The first train of Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway, G6888, departs from Xingshan Railway Station in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The 101-kilometer Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway officially entered service on Monday. The railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part of the country's high-speed rail network. (Photo by Zou Yuanjing/Xinhua)

The first train of Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway, G6888, is pictured ahead of its departure from Xingshan Railway Station in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The 101-kilometer Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway officially entered service on Monday. The railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part of the country's high-speed rail network. (Xinhua/Wang Zichen)

A drone photo taken on Sept. 28, 2026 shows the first train of Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway, G6888, departing from Xingshan Railway Station in Xingshan County, central China's Hubei Province. The 101-kilometer Yichang-Xingshan high-speed railway officially entered service on Monday. The railway, with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, is an important part of the country's high-speed rail network. (Photo by Zhang Yali/Xinhua)