China's deep-sea drilling capacity reaches 5,000-meter level

An aerial drone photo taken on July 28, 2026 shows China's ocean drilling vessel Mengxiang conducting an operation at night. China's Mengxiang ocean drilling vessel has set a national record for deep-sea drilling, elevating its capability to the 5,000-meter level, after obtaining basalt samples from the South China Sea basin, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday. This marks China's entry into international advanced ranks in deep-sea drilling operation capacity, according to the ministry. (Photo by Zhang Fatao/Xinhua)

China's ocean drilling vessel Mengxiang conducts a deep-sea sample drilling operation on July 29, 2026. China's Mengxiang ocean drilling vessel has set a national record for deep-sea drilling, elevating its capability to the 5,000-meter level, after obtaining basalt samples from the South China Sea basin, the Ministry of Natural Resources said on Monday.