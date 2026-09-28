Highlights of 20th Asian Games on Sept. 28

Team China compete during the mixed team free routine of artistic swimming at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Shizuoka, Japan, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Suthasini Sawettabut (front)/Orawan Paranang of Thailand compete during the women's doubles semifinals of table tennis against Kuai Man/Wang Manyu of China at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Kuai Man (L)/Wang Manyu of China celebrate during the women's doubles semifinals of table tennis against Suthasini Sawettabut/Orawan Paranang of Thailand at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Liao Wanyi (R) of China and Hatakeyama Sae of Japan compete during the women final of cycling BMX racing at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)