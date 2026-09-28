China opens four high-speed rail lines, expanding national network

Singers from Ankang City perform on G9997, the first train of the Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway was officially put into operation on Monday, cutting the railway travel time between Xi'an and Ankang to less than one hour. Spanning about 171 kilometers and with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway runs through the cities of Xi'an, Shangluo and Ankang in Shaanxi Province and has five stations along the line. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Train attendants interact with passengers on G9997, the first train of the Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway was officially put into operation on Monday, cutting the railway travel time between Xi'an and Ankang to less than one hour. Spanning about 171 kilometers and with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway runs through the cities of Xi'an, Shangluo and Ankang in Shaanxi Province and has five stations along the line. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

A passenger demonstrates cultural and creative products on G9997, the first train of the Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway was officially put into operation on Monday, cutting the railway travel time between Xi'an and Ankang to less than one hour. Spanning about 171 kilometers and with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway runs through the cities of Xi'an, Shangluo and Ankang in Shaanxi Province and has five stations along the line. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

Train attendants are seen beside G9997, the first train of the Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway, at Xi'an East Railway Station in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The Xi'an-Ankang high-speed railway was officially put into operation on Monday, cutting the railway travel time between Xi'an and Ankang to less than one hour. Spanning about 171 kilometers and with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the railway runs through the cities of Xi'an, Shangluo and Ankang in Shaanxi Province and has five stations along the line. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)