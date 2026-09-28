A handout photo made available by the Serbian Presidency shows Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic signing his official letter of resignation in Belgrade, Serbia, on September 27, 2026. Photo: VCG

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ‌announced his resignation on Sunday, ending his second and final five-year term, according to media reports. Vucic also wrote on social media previously that being president of Serbia was the greatest honor for him."I am now signing the text that reads as follows: 'Pursuant to Article 116, paragraph 5 of the Constitution of the Republic of Serbia, I submit my resignation from the office of President of the Republic'," said Vucic, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Under Serbia's Constitution and Law on the president, the president's term ends when the written resignation is formally received by the National Assembly, without requiring approval. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ana Brnabic, then assumes presidential duties for up to three months and must call a presidential election within that period. Vucic also said he would take part in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for October 25 as an ordinary citizen, according to Xinhua.Also on Sunday, while Vucic attended a reception in Belgrade for China's National Day, he noted that this is the last day of his presidential mandate, but that the strategic partnership and brotherhood of the two peoples transcend every function, mandate, and time, according to a report from Serbian media outlet Politika.rs.Vucic's resignation, seven months before his term ends, comes amid campaigning for Serbia's October 25 snap parliamentary vote and allows him to be appointed prime minister if his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) forms the new government, according to Reuters.On September 5, SNS nominated Vucic as head of its electoral list and its candidate for prime minister in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections. Following the October 25 elections, the process of forming a new government will begin, per Xinhua.Vucic, born in Belgrade in 1970, has served as defense minister, first deputy prime minister and prime minister. He was elected president in 2017 and re-elected in 2022, according to Xinhua.Cui Hongjian, professor at the Academy of Regional and Global Governance at Beijing Foreign Studies University, told the Global Times that head-of-state diplomacy has provided crucial guidance and stability for China-Serbia relations. Vucic's understanding of China, confidence in bilateral cooperation and assessment of Serbia's national interests have helped keep his China policy consistent.The order based on respect for the UN Charter and the law founded upon it no longer exists, Vucic said at the 81st UN General Assembly session on Wednesday local time, according to Tanjug's report.Vucic accused some countries of applying "double standards," according to media report.