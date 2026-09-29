AIIB annual meeting eyes greater development impact, innovation

AIIB President Zou Jiayi speaks during the opening ceremony of the 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 28, 2026. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Monday opened its 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors in Doha, Qatar, bringing together governors, senior officials, clients, partners and stakeholders under the theme "Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation." (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Monday opened its 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors in Doha, Qatar, bringing together governors, senior officials, clients, partners and stakeholders under the theme "Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation."



In her opening remarks, AIIB President Zou Jiayi set out the bank's priorities for its next stage of growth, emphasizing that infrastructure remains central to development, resilience and opportunity in an increasingly uncertain global environment.



"The AIIB's goal for the next stage is to scale up development impact with innovation and integrity," Zou said. "We are builders. Together with our members and partners, let's build trust, build connections and build Infrastructure for Tomorrow."



Zou said the AIIB aims to double annual financing to about 20 billion U.S. dollars by 2030, focusing on infrastructure that supports climate resilience, renewable energy, digital transformation, regional connectivity, nature conservation and people-centered development.



Zou thanked Qatar for hosting the annual meeting and noted Qatar's role in bringing members together to keep development at the center of international cooperation.



"We are pleased to welcome AIIB members and partners to Doha for this important gathering," said Minister of Finance of Qatar Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, who serves as this year's Chair of AIIB's Board of Governors.



"As a founding member of AIIB, Qatar remains committed to advancing multilateral cooperation. We recognize AIIB's contributions in supporting sustainable infrastructure development and fostering cross-border connectivity across its members," the minister added.



As AIIB's core governance and stakeholder engagement event, this year's annual meeting features discussions on how multilateral institutions, governments and private-sector partners can respond to infrastructure needs in a new global context, underscoring the importance of mobilizing private capital and deepening cooperation across institutions and markets.



The AIIB was established in January 2016 with a mission to foster sustainable economic development, create wealth, and improve infrastructure connectivity in Asia by investing in infrastructure and other productive sectors.



It currently has 111 approved members and has approved more than 79 billion U.S. dollars for over 400 projects across 43 economies, while maintaining AAA ratings from major international credit-rating agencies.





AIIB President Zou Jiayi (L) meets the press during the 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in Doha, Qatar, on Sept. 28, 2026. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Monday opened its 11th annual meeting of the Board of Governors in Doha, Qatar, bringing together governors, senior officials, clients, partners and stakeholders under the theme "Tomorrow's Infrastructure: Impact and Innovation." (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)



