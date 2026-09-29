Gourd industry flourishes in Liaocheng, China's Shandong

A tourist selects gourd cultural and creative products in Tangyi Town, Liaocheng City of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. Gourd cultivation and processing is a traditional industry in Tangyi Town of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Local government has laid great importance on the development of the industry, regarding it as an impetus in its rural revitalization. Nowadays, the planting area of gourd here has surpassed 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), and the processing crafts have developed into 10 plus categories. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A woman shows a gourd artwork in Tangyi Town, Liaocheng City of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. Gourd cultivation and processing is a traditional industry in Tangyi Town of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Local government has laid great importance on the development of the industry, regarding it as an impetus in its rural revitalization. Nowadays, the planting area of gourd here has surpassed 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), and the processing crafts have developed into 10 plus categories. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

Tourists record gourd artworks in Tangyi Town, Liaocheng City of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. Gourd cultivation and processing is a traditional industry in Tangyi Town of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Local government has laid great importance on the development of the industry, regarding it as an impetus in its rural revitalization. Nowadays, the planting area of gourd here has surpassed 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), and the processing crafts have developed into 10 plus categories. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

A gourd stall is seen in Tangyi Town, Liaocheng City of east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. Gourd cultivation and processing is a traditional industry in Tangyi Town of Liaocheng City, east China's Shandong Province. Local government has laid great importance on the development of the industry, regarding it as an impetus in its rural revitalization. Nowadays, the planting area of gourd here has surpassed 10,000 mu (about 666.67 hectares), and the processing crafts have developed into 10 plus categories. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)