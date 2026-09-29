In pics: World Snooker Tour Shenzhen Open 2026

Scott Donaldson reacts during the round 2 match between Scott Donaldson of Scotland and Zhao Xintong of China at World Snooker Tour Shenzhen Open 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Zhao Xintong competes during the round 2 match between Scott Donaldson of Scotland and Zhao Xintong of China at World Snooker Tour Shenzhen Open 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Zhao Xintong reacts during the round 2 match between Scott Donaldson of Scotland and Zhao Xintong of China at World Snooker Tour Shenzhen Open 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Zhao Xintong reacts during the round 2 match between Scott Donaldson of Scotland and Zhao Xintong of China at World Snooker Tour Shenzhen Open 2026 in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)