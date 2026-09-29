PHOTO / CHINA
China marks 2,577th anniversary of Confucius' birth
By Xinhua Published: Sep 29, 2026 08:22 AM
Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)


Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)



Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)



Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Actors dressed in traditional attire perform during a grand ceremony honoring Confucius in Qufu, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 28, 2026. A grand ceremony honoring the ancient Chinese sage Confucius was held on Monday in Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to commemorate the 2,577th anniversary of his birth. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)