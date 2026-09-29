Century-old building renovated in China's Tianjin to boost tourism

Tourists watch an immersive drama at the former site of L'indo Bank of China in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 27, 2026. Built in 1912, the former site of L'indo Bank of China is one of the landmarks in Tianjin's Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block, witnessing the development of the city's financial industry in modern times. This building had undergone many historical changes and had been used successively as an art museum, an international auction house, and a museum of Western art. However, due to the scarcity of exhibitions, it had been idle for a long time until the latest renovation. In 2025, Beijing Performance & Arts Group, together with Tianjin North Performing Arts Group, initiated the revitalization of the building, creating an immersive performance scene while preserving its original appearance. This April, the newly renovated building was officially opened to the public, and visitors can view a live-action exhibition here during the day and watch an immersive drama at night. Up to now, the renovated building has received approximately 30,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists watch an immersive drama at the former site of L'indo Bank of China in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 27, 2026. Built in 1912, the former site of L'indo Bank of China is one of the landmarks in Tianjin's Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block, witnessing the development of the city's financial industry in modern times. This building had undergone many historical changes and had been used successively as an art museum, an international auction house, and a museum of Western art. However, due to the scarcity of exhibitions, it had been idle for a long time until the latest renovation. In 2025, Beijing Performance & Arts Group, together with Tianjin North Performing Arts Group, initiated the revitalization of the building, creating an immersive performance scene while preserving its original appearance. This April, the newly renovated building was officially opened to the public, and visitors can view a live-action exhibition here during the day and watch an immersive drama at night. Up to now, the renovated building has received approximately 30,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An actor of an immersive drama interacts with the audience at the former site of L'indo Bank of China in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 27, 2026. Built in 1912, the former site of L'indo Bank of China is one of the landmarks in Tianjin's Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block, witnessing the development of the city's financial industry in modern times. This building had undergone many historical changes and had been used successively as an art museum, an international auction house, and a museum of Western art. However, due to the scarcity of exhibitions, it had been idle for a long time until the latest renovation. In 2025, Beijing Performance & Arts Group, together with Tianjin North Performing Arts Group, initiated the revitalization of the building, creating an immersive performance scene while preserving its original appearance. This April, the newly renovated building was officially opened to the public, and visitors can view a live-action exhibition here during the day and watch an immersive drama at night. Up to now, the renovated building has received approximately 30,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Tourists view a live-action exhibition at the former site of L'indo Bank of China in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 27, 2026. Built in 1912, the former site of L'indo Bank of China is one of the landmarks in Tianjin's Jiefang North Road historical and cultural block, witnessing the development of the city's financial industry in modern times. This building had undergone many historical changes and had been used successively as an art museum, an international auction house, and a museum of Western art. However, due to the scarcity of exhibitions, it had been idle for a long time until the latest renovation. In 2025, Beijing Performance & Arts Group, together with Tianjin North Performing Arts Group, initiated the revitalization of the building, creating an immersive performance scene while preserving its original appearance. This April, the newly renovated building was officially opened to the public, and visitors can view a live-action exhibition here during the day and watch an immersive drama at night. Up to now, the renovated building has received approximately 30,000 visitors. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)