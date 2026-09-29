Hezbollah chief vows to continue resistance as Israeli strikes hit S. Lebanon

People take part in a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on Sept. 26, 2026. Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

People take part in a ceremony to mark the second anniversary of the death of late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, on Sept. 26, 2026. Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)