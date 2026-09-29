Netanyahu confirms UAE visit, meeting with UAE president

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed on Monday that he visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) a day earlier at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, saying their talks focused on relations between the two countries.



"The visit focused on bilateral ties and regional challenges," a statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that his wife, Sara, joined him during the visit.



The UAE's state-run Emirates News Agency said earlier on Monday that the two leaders discussed relations between the countries and ways to strengthen them, without providing further details.



Citing officials familiar with the meeting, Israeli state-owned Kan TV News reported that Netanyahu had asked the UAE president to publicly deny reports that he had warned the Israeli prime minister before Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 surprise attack that the group was planning a major operation.



Netanyahu has previously denied receiving such a warning.



In a separate statement, his office denied the report as "fake news," claiming the visit "focused exclusively on strengthening relations between the two countries and on regional challenges."



Netanyahu traveled to the UAE on a private plane and spent the day in the country, Kan said.

