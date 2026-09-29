Renovation of historical site of Zunyi Meeting basically completed

Tourists visit the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2026. The renovation of the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting has been basically completed. The Zunyi Meeting was held in January 1935 during the Long March. The meeting is regarded as a milestone in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marking the formation of its first generation of central collective leadership. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 25, 2026. The renovation of the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting has been basically completed. The Zunyi Meeting was held in January 1935 during the Long March. The meeting is regarded as a milestone in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marking the formation of its first generation of central collective leadership. (Photo by Zhang Zhengju/Xinhua)

People visit the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The renovation of the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting has been basically completed. The Zunyi Meeting was held in January 1935 during the Long March. The meeting is regarded as a milestone in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marking the formation of its first generation of central collective leadership. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A docent gives an introduction at the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting in Zunyi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 28, 2026. The renovation of the historical site of the Zunyi Meeting has been basically completed. The Zunyi Meeting was held in January 1935 during the Long March. The meeting is regarded as a milestone in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), marking the formation of its first generation of central collective leadership. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)