World of Threads Festival 2026 held in Oakville, Canada

Visitors view artworks on display at the World of Threads Festival 2026 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2026. Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art in all forms from around the world, the event will last till Jan. 17, 2027. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A visitor views artworks on display at the World of Threads Festival 2026 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2026. Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art in all forms from around the world, the event will last till Jan. 17, 2027. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An artwork on display is seen at the World of Threads Festival 2026 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2026. Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art in all forms from around the world, the event will last till Jan. 17, 2027. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A visitor films artworks on display at the World of Threads Festival 2026 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on Sept. 28, 2026. Showcasing contemporary fibre and textile art in all forms from around the world, the event will last till Jan. 17, 2027. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)