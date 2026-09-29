China expects bumper grain harvest for 2026

China is expected to secure a bumper grain harvest this year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said Tuesday.



This year, summer grain output exceeded 150 million tonnes for the first time, and early rice output remained above 28 million tonnes for the sixth consecutive year, the ministry said at a press conference.



Autumn crops, the mainstay of China's annual grain production, are now being harvested, with the planted area expanded and that of high-yielding crops, particularly corn, increasing notably, according to Zhang Zhu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs.



"Against the backdrop of increased volatility in global grain markets, China has a solid foundation and ample confidence to ensure stable grain production and supply," said Zhang.

