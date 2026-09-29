Chinese envoy rebukes Japan’s attempt to remove ‘enemy state clauses’ from UN Charter

By: Global Times | Published: Sep 29, 2026 04:57 PM

“The Japanese representatives’ feeble arguments cannot conceal the historical truth, cannot whitewash its present-day acts or disguise the complete collapse of Japan's image as a so-called “peace-loving nation,” Sun Lei, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, firmly rebuked Japan’s attempt to remove “enemy state clauses” from UN Charter. ...