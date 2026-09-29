PHOTO / SPORT
Zheng Qinwen calls China Open her 'fifth Grand Slam'
By
Cui Meng

Cui Meng is an experienced photographer covering natural disasters and crises, such as Wenchuan earthquake and Wuhan lockdown.

Cui Meng
Published: Sep 29, 2026 06:53 PM
Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT


Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT



Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT



Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT



On the afternoon of September 29, China’s tennis star Zheng Qinwen attended the pre-tournament press conference for the China Open. “The China Open means as much to me as a Grand Slam. I really want to perform well in front of the home crowd,” she said. Zheng described the Chinese swing as feeling like a fifth Grand Slam to her. While playing at home brings some extra pressure, she added, it also gives her extra motivation.