Zheng Qinwen calls China Open her 'fifth Grand Slam'

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Photo: Cui Meng/GT

On the afternoon of September 29, China’s tennis star Zheng Qinwen attended the pre-tournament press conference for the China Open. “The China Open means as much to me as a Grand Slam. I really want to perform well in front of the home crowd,” she said. Zheng described the Chinese swing as feeling like a fifth Grand Slam to her. While playing at home brings some extra pressure, she added, it also gives her extra motivation.