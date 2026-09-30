China's express delivery volume exceeds 150 bln packages by late September

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China's 2026 express delivery volume had surpassed 150 billion packages as of Sept. 29, hitting the mark 12 days earlier than in 2025, the State Post Bureau said on Wednesday.The accelerated pace of parcel flows underscores the resilience and dynamism of China's economy, analysts noted.China's express delivery sector has grown at a double-digit pace for several years, consistently setting new records. In 2025, the country handled 198.95 billion packages, up 13.6 percent year on year.This momentum has carried into 2026. Given a steady economy shifting toward higher-quality growth, more consumer demand has been unleashed, providing a solid foundation for the expansion of the express delivery market.China remains the world's second-largest consumer market and it continues to grow. In the first eight months of this year, total retail sales of goods and services, a major indicator of the country's consumption strength, rose 2.5 percent year on year, with online retail sales of goods and services reaching nearly 13.48 trillion yuan (about 2 trillion U.S. dollars), up 4.6 percent.Fu Linghui, a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics, said the consumer market is not only growing in scale but is also undergoing transformation, which is mainly reflected in the gradual shift of consumption structure and consumption patterns.Smart and green products have emerged as bright spots, with wearables and high energy-efficiency home appliances among the fastest-growing categories. Meanwhile, livestream e-commerce and on-demand retail are playing an increasingly prominent role in driving the market's transformation.