How Luckin Coffee put down roots in Singapore with 100 stores in three years

Chinese consumer brands expanding overseas are moving beyond simply exporting products to building long-term local operations. As an important pillar of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and a key China-ASEAN trade hub, Singapore has become the first stop for Luckin Coffee's global expansion.On September 28, the company opened its 100th store in Bugis. Since its market entry in 2023, the brand has grown steadily to rank as the second-largest coffee chain in Singapore by store count. It has cumulatively served more than 1.9 million customers locally. The 100-store milestone reflects Luckin's product localization, multi-format presence, and end-to-end operational strength.Specifically, localization starts with the products. Luckin has launched more than 130 drinks in Singapore, with bestsellers such as Coconut Latte and Little Butter Latte each surpassing 2 million cups in sales. It has also developed products featuring Southeast Asian flavors, such as pandan and brown sugar.To meet Singapore's Nutri-Grade nutrition labeling requirements, all beverages on Luckin Coffee's menu in Singapore have been rated Grade C or better since January 2026. Luckin Coffee Chairman David Li said the company's deep localization efforts have enabled it to bring its digital capabilities, continuous product innovation, and global supply chain to Singapore's unique market — and that the market's response proves its business model travels well.Its stores now span prime commercial zones, residential estates, transport hubs, hospitals and universities, bringing the brand closer to the everyday needs of local customers.Overseas expansion is about more than opening new stores. Green operations and community engagement are also important dimensions, though less visible, of building a sustainable local business. Luckin Coffee's 100th Singapore store was built to meet LEED Gold certification standards. In addition, the company has established long-term community partnerships with the Institute of Mental Health and its affiliated charity, Woodbridge Hospital Charity Fund, focusing on mental health awareness and fundraising initiatives. Ng Ming Liang, Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), recognized Luckin Coffee's efforts to create jobs and contribute to local communities.Luckin Coffee's practices are aligned with China's policy direction for companies expanding overseas. In 2025, five Chinese government departments issued guidelines encouraging companies to strengthen localization, fulfill their social responsibilities and foster greater integration between their businesses and local communities in host countries.China-Singapore economic ties also provide a strong backdrop for such overseas development. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $119.25 billion in 2025, up 7.5 percent year-on-year.Singapore is far from an untapped coffee market, with intense competition among established players. At the same time, coffee consumption is deeply local while the industry behind it is inherently global. Leveraging its global supply chain capabilities, Luckin sources from major coffee origins including Brazil, Colombia and Yunnan, China, connecting major coffee-producing regions with consumer demand across Asian markets. A chief representative of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency described Luckin as an important bridge connecting Brazilian coffee with the Asia-Pacific market.For Chinese brands going global, successful international expansion ultimately depends on a system that can continuously adapt to changing markets while sustaining long-term operations.