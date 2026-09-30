China to impose additional 55% tariff on Brazilian beef imports starting Oct 1: MOFCOM

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An additional 55 percent tariff will be imposed on beef imported from Brazil starting at 00:00 on October 1, 2026, China's Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) said Wednesday on its official website.The ministry said imports of Brazilian beef had reached 100 percent of the country-specific quota under China's beef safeguard measure on September 29. Under a MOFCOM announcement issued in 2025, the additional tariff takes effect on the third day after the quota is fully utilized, on top of the existing applicable tariff rate.Global Times