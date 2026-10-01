Brazil, US agree to form working group on tariffs

Brazil and the United States have agreed to form a working group to discuss US tariffs on Brazilian goods and other bilateral trade issues, Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services said Wednesday.



The agreement followed talks between Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, Development, Industry, Trade and Services Minister Marcio Elias Rosa and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee in the US state of Wisconsin.



They met on the sidelines of a meeting of trade ministers from the Group of 20, which comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.



Washington is expected to submit a proposal in the coming weeks outlining the scope of negotiations, including tariffs and other trade barriers, the ministry said.



The Brazilian ministers reaffirmed their willingness to seek solutions through dialogue and negotiation while protecting Brazil's interests and expanding opportunities for businesses in both countries.



Washington announced a 25 percent Section 301 tariff on certain Brazilian goods on July 15, followed by a separate measure on July 23 that imposed an additional 12.5 percent tariff on certain Brazilian imports.



Both measures affected some Brazilian exports, the ministry said.



