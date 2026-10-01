National flags raised aboard China Coast Guard vessel off China’s Huangyan Dao on National Day

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 01, 2026 03:40 PM

As the nation celebrates National Day, China Coast Guard law enforcement officers remain stationed on China’s Huangyan Dao, keeping an unbroken watch over China’s maritime sovereignty. Their routine is defined by round-the-clock readiness. While families gather and celebrations unfold, their vigil goes on. Every patrol embodies commitment to territorial integrity, ...