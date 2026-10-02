Cambodia inaugurates major China-funded highway to boost regional trade, tourism

An aerial drone photo taken on June 6, 2025 shows part of the National Road 10 in Pursat province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Thursday officially inaugurated the China-funded National Road 10, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and tourism following more than five years of construction. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

Cambodia on Thursday officially inaugurated the China-funded National Road 10, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and tourism following more than five years of construction.Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet hailed the 198.5-km highway as a strategic route and a new economic lifeline for the country.The road connects Samlout district in Battambang province to Khemarak Phoumin city in Koh Kong province, passing through Veal Veng district in Pursat province.Hun Manet said that the key highway, which features the kingdom's tallest bridge, has transformed a rugged terrain of mountains, ravines, and valleys -- once a civil war battlefield -- into a vibrant region for socio-economic activities."As a crucial economic artery, this road boosts connectivity from the northwestern region to the southwestern coastal region of Cambodia," he told thousands of attendees during the inauguration ceremony."This road has significantly reduced travel times, transportation costs, and distances. It will stimulate trade, logistics, and tourism while enhancing the quality of life for local residents and travelers," he added.Hun Manet emphasized that the highway will radically improve local livelihoods by turning the region into a magnet for tourists and creating a direct gateway from farms to markets.The prime minister emphasized that the project reflects the close cooperation between Cambodia and China, particularly under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. He said that the achievement would contribute to building an all-weather Cambodia-China community with a shared future in the new era.Hun Manet also extended his profound gratitude to China for its continuous aid toward Cambodia's socio-economic development and poverty alleviation.Cambodian Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea said that the road significantly enhances the connectivity of Cambodia's internal transport network."It facilitates the movement of goods -- including agricultural and agro-industrial products -- while improving travel for residents within the three provinces and across the country," he said."Furthermore, this route helps boost the tourism potential along the highway, which is rich in captivating natural scenery -- including mountain gorges, valleys, and numerous streams -- that most people have never had the chance to visit before," Ponea added.The two-lane highway was constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation and financed through a preferential loan from the Chinese government. The project took just over five years to complete, with construction spanning from March 2020 to May 2025.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (C) cuts the ribbon to inaugurate the National Road 10 in Pursat province, Cambodia, on Oct. 1, 2026. Cambodia on Thursday officially inaugurated the China-funded National Road 10, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and tourism following more than five years of construction. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 18, 2025 shows part of the National Road 10 in Pursat province, Cambodia. Cambodia on Thursday officially inaugurated the China-funded National Road 10, a major infrastructure project aimed at boosting regional trade and tourism following more than five years of construction. (Photo by Nitola/Xinhua)