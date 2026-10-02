US sends third carrier strike group, up to 10,000 troops to Middle East: WSJ

The Pentagon is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group and additional Marine Corps ships to the Middle East, adding 9,000 to 10,000 more U.S. troops to the region, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.



The ships, jet fighters, Marines and sailors will arrive in the region by the end of November, the report cited U.S. officials as saying.



Two carriers -- the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington -- are already in the Middle East. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt left its home port of San Diego on Sunday for a scheduled deployment.



If the Washington stays after the Roosevelt arrives, it will bring the region to three carrier strike groups for the first time since April, the report noted.



Also on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said at the White House that Iran "won't exist any longer" unless it signs "a very fair deal," renewing his threats amid stalled negotiations.



In a Time magazine interview published on the same day, Trump said that it's "possible" that he will ramp up bombing against Iran after the midterm elections. He dismissed a report on munition shortages as "fake news."

