Chinese archway unveiled in Madrid brings cultures together

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2026 shows the Chinese archway in Usera district of Madrid, Spain. A Chinese archway featuring two dragons and Madrid's emblematic bear was unveiled Thursday in the Usera district of the Spanish capital, celebrating the neighborhood's cultural diversity and the ties with its Chinese community. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

A Chinese archway featuring two dragons and Madrid's emblematic bear was unveiled Thursday in the Usera district of the Spanish capital, celebrating the neighborhood's cultural diversity and the ties with its Chinese community.Standing at the end of a pedestrian route linking Madrid Rio with the heart of Usera, the Chinese archway was developed as part of the improvement of the district's public space. It is decorated with cloud motifs. An inscription on its columns celebrates the cultural ties between China and Spain and the friendship among neighbors.Chinese Ambassador to Spain Yao Jing, Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida and artist Okuda San Miguel attended the ceremony, joined by members of the Chinese community and local residents.Created through the collaboration between the authorities of the Usera district, local Chinese community and Okuda, the work combines traditional Chinese architecture with the artist's signature geometric forms and vivid colors.Yao said the archway embodies harmony, peace and shared development. He praised the longstanding harmonious coexistence between the Chinese community and local residents, and their joint contributions to the prosperity of Usera, Madrid and Spain.Martinez-Almeida said the Chinese community has become an integral part of neighborhood life. He expressed the hope that the work would become part of the city's collective memory.Okuda said the work symbolizes integration and coexistence. The two Chinese dragons and the bear come together atop the archway, representing an embrace between Chinese culture and Madrid's local culture in Usera.Sonia Cea Quintana, president of Madrid's Usera district, said the archway's bright colors reflect both Okuda's artistic style and many cultures and traditions found in the neighborhood.She described it as a tribute to Chinese culture and a work belonging to the whole neighborhood, reflecting how different cultures meet and coexist in Usera.

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2026 shows the Chinese archway in Usera district of Madrid, Spain. A Chinese archway featuring two dragons and Madrid's emblematic bear was unveiled Thursday in the Usera district of the Spanish capital, celebrating the neighborhood's cultural diversity and the ties with its Chinese community. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

People dance during the unveiling ceremony of the Chinese archway in Usera district of Madrid, Spain, Oct. 1, 2026. A Chinese archway featuring two dragons and Madrid's emblematic bear was unveiled Thursday in the Usera district of the Spanish capital, celebrating the neighborhood's cultural diversity and the ties with its Chinese community. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)