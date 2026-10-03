BUSINESS / ECONOMY
China slams US panel's ‘genocide’ claim over Starbucks' Xinjiang expansion as a ‘blatant lie’
By Global Times Published: Oct 03, 2026 09:27 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



China's Foreign Ministry on Saturday slammed a US congressional panel's claim concerning Northwest China’s Xinjiang, which was made in criticizing Starbucks' decision to open stores in the region. The ministry reiterated that China will continue to expand high-standard opening-up and create more opportunities for foreign businesses.

The remarks responded to a media question citing the US Select Committee on China, which called Starbucks' decision "morally bankrupt" over so-called "genocide" allegations in Xinjiang.

FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the so-called “genocide” in Xinjiang is a blatant lie. 

“This US group is known for vilifying China out of political motives and has absolutely no credibility to speak of,” Guo said.

The US coffee giant opened two new stores in Urumqi, capital of Xinjiang this week, one at the airport and the other at the city’s famous Grand Bazaar.

“Today’s Xinjiang enjoys social stability, economic prosperity, ethnic unity, and religious harmony. As for foreign businesses, China will continue to expand high-standard opening up and provide more opportunities for them to invest and thrive in China,” Guo added.

Global Times 


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