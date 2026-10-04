20th Asian Games close in Nagoya

Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony of the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Oct. 4, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games came to a close Sunday after a two-week competition, with China topping the gold medal table for the 12th consecutive edition.China finished with 169 gold, 89 silver and 83 bronze medals, its best haul at an overseas Asiad. Japan ranked second with 83 gold, 95 silver and 91 bronze medals, followed by South Korea with 39 gold, 43 silver and 68 bronze medals.Thai sprinter Puripol Boonson and Chinese swimmer Yu Zidi were named the men's and women's Most Valuable Players of the Games.