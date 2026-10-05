Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro head to runoff in Brazil presidential election

Brazil's presidential election will head to a runoff on Oct. 25 after no candidate secured a majority of valid votes in the first round, official results showed Sunday.



According to results released by the Superior Electoral Court, with over 99 percent of the ballots counted, Flavio Bolsonaro, presidential candidate of Brazil's Liberal Party, garnered about 47 percent of valid votes. Incumbent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party came in second with about 45 percent.



