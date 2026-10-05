Spanish PM calls early election in November

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Monday that an early general election will be held on Nov. 29.



Sanchez said in a video statement from the Moncloa Palace that he had informed the head of state and would convene an extraordinary cabinet meeting later in the morning to dissolve parliament and call the election in accordance with the timetable set by law.



The announcement came after parliament rejected two government decrees on housing on Friday, amid widespread protests over the country's housing crisis.

