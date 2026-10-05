China's new generation shines at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Players of China celebrate after winning the men's 3rd place match of Football between China and Uzbekistan at 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Toyota of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Oct. 3, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games came to a close Sunday, with China topping the gold medal table for the 12th consecutive edition, and finishing with 169 gold, 89 silver and 83 bronze medals, its best haul at an overseas Asiad.Beyond the medal count, the Games offered a glimpse of the next generation of Chinese athletes. Young competitors rose up across a spectrum of sports -- strengthening China's traditional powerhouses, breaking new ground in emerging disciplines and signaling ambitions that extend well beyond Nagoya.DEPTH ON DISPLAYChina's dominance in its traditional strength events was evident throughout the Games.

Chen Yuxi of China, gold medalist of the women's 10m platform and women's synchronised 10m platform, poses for photos after diving competition at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Diving once again provided the clearest example. With Lian Junjie winning the men's 10m platform title, China swept all 10 diving gold medals on offer at the Games. Since making its Asiad debut in 1974, China has never missed out on a diving gold medal, and the latest title was the team's 100th diving gold in Asian Games history.That dominance extended across the water. Chinese swimmers won 30 gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze medals, their best-ever haul at the Games. They also swept all seven relay titles for the first time, while setting five Asian records and 17 Games records.On the track and field, China continued to turn depth into medals. The team won 17 gold, 14 silver and eight bronze medals, its best show at an Asiad held outside China since Bangkok 1998, to finish atop the athletics medal table.

Shi Junhao, Liu Guoyi, Chen Yujie and Chen Jinfeng (L to R) of team China celebrate after the 4x100m relay mixed final of Athletics at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The momentum also extended to other medal-rich events. China claimed 16 of the overall 28 shooting titles and set five world records."The Asiad gave us an opportunity to test our preparations for Los Angeles 2028," said Wang Lian, an official with China's shooting and archery administration. "It was also an important step in developing our team, particularly our promising young athletes."Weightlifting and gymnastics further underscored China's strength in established events. Yang Liuyue broke world records in the snatch and total in the women's 61kg category, while the men's gymnastics team captured its 13th consecutive Games title and the women's team extended its winning streak to 14 editions.

Yang Liuyue of China competes during the women's 61kg final of Weightlifting at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

YOUTH TAKES FLIGHTChina's delegation had a distinctly youthful look at the Asiad. Of its 815 athletes, 548 were making their Asian Games debuts, while 27 percent were born in 2005 or later.In the women's 400m individual medley, 13-year-old Yu Zidi and 15-year-old Ke Wenxi took gold and silver.Yu won three golds, setting Asian Games records in the 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley, as well as an Asian record in the 200m individual medley. Her performances earned her the women's Most Valuable Player award, announced by the Olympic Council of Asia on Sunday.They arrived with talent, but talent alone was not enough. Behind their breakthroughs were years of repetition, training and persistence.

Yu Zidi (R) and Ke Wenxi of China react after the women's 400m individual medley final at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 23, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

"Only I know how much I went through this year. But I got through it all. I hope I can keep getting better and better," Yu said.19-year-old Zhang Zhanshuo won seven gold medals, the most of any athlete at the Games. His celebration of counting the golds on his fingers in the pool became one of the memorable images.That confidence was on display in the field, too. 18-year-old javelin thrower Yan Ziyi made an immediate impact, launching 70.46 meters with her first attempt to improve the Games record by 4.37 meters.

Yan Ziyi of China competes during the women's javelin throw final of Athletics at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

"I plan to save my chance to break the world record for the 2027 World Championships in Beijing," Yan said.The emergence of young athletes such as teenage sprinter Chen Yujie offers a glimpse of what could lie ahead for Asian athletics.The 17-year-old competed in four events and won three golds and a silver, including a gold in the women's 100m in a Games-record 11.06 seconds.Off the track, her confidence was just as striking. A photo that she took a nap in the athletes' lounge before the final became a hit on Chinese social media.

Chen Yujie of China celebrates after winning the women's 100m final of Athletics at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 25, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

"These Asian Games have given me a lot of motivation. Now that it's over, I'm already looking ahead to the next challenge," Chen said. "I hope that one day I can represent China and Asian women on the world stage and showcase our strength at the Olympics."BREAKING NEW GROUNDYoung athletes are opening up new possibilities for Chinese sports.After years of struggling to regain the footing, China's men's football team beat Uzbekistan in a penalty shootout on Saturday to win a bronze medal, its first in 28 years at the Games. The result gave Chinese fans something more to celebrate during the National Day holiday."This is the most valuable medal of my career," said 21-year-old center back Peng Xiao. "But I would rather see it as a starting point. I hope the generation that comes after us can one day stand higher on the podium."As the Olympic program embraces younger, more urban sports, skateboarding, sport climbing, surfing and BMX freestyle have become regular features at the Asian Games. Chinese athletes are making their mark in these events, chasing results while gaining recognition on the world stage.China's climbers made their presence felt on National Day, sweeping the women's boulder and men's speed titles to claim the country's first Asian Games gold medals in Olympic events. With Olympic and world champions in the field, both victories were hard-earned.

Yang Siqi of China competes during the women's shortboard gold medal match of Surfing against Ikeda Mirai of Japan at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Tahara of Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Sept. 29, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

For 17-year-old Yang Siqi, reaching the Asiad surfing final and winning women's shortboard silver turned what once seemed out of reach into reality. The teenager from the mountainous region of southwestern China secured the country's first Asian Games surfing medal.Her dedication in training even caught the attention of Song Min, a coach with South Korea's surfing team, who said he believed Yang could one day make it to the Olympics."I have never been afraid of surfing since I first started," Yang said. "The next step is to keep improving, one step at a time."China's skateboarders also came out on top against the host nation Japan, taking gold and bronze in the women's street event with composed performances when it mattered most.

Sun Sibei of China competes during the women's park final of Cycling BMX Freestyle at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, Sept. 27, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

21-year-old Sun Sibei made history by winning China's first gold in the cycling BMX freestyle, which made its Asian Games debut."I hope this niche sport can reach a wider audience, so more people can see the twists and turns in the air, and more children can have the chance to try BMX at facilities close to home," Sun said.The younger athletes are telling a different story, a story of confidence, exploration and willingness to step into unfamiliar territory. To some extent, these Games left behind more than medals: they opened up a new path for Chinese sport.