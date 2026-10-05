Chinese tourists explore Colosseum in Rome

A Chinese tourist takes photos of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A Chinese tourist poses with the Colosseum on the Palatine Hill in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Tourists look at an exhibition panel in the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A Chinese tourist poses with a Chinese high school textbook with cover of the Colosseum in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Chinese tourists take a selfie with the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A Chinese tourist poses with a Chinese high school textbook with cover of the Colosseum in front of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 4, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Jing)