China's Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals to deliver smarter mountain climbing experience

Tourists wearing exoskeleton robots hike in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member instructs tourists on wearing exoskeleton robots in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member instructs a tourist on wearing exoskeleton robots in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua

A staff member instructs a tourist on wearing exoskeleton robots in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists wearing exoskeleton robots hike in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists wearing exoskeleton robots hike in the Qiyun Mountain scenic area of Xiuning County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Oct. 2, 2026. The Qiyun Mountain scenic area offers exoskeleton robot rentals during the National Day holiday to help visitors hike with less effort. The lightweight, easy-to-use devices sense body movements, providing uphill assistance and downhill cushioning to protect knees and reduce leg strain. With a growing number of hikers in recent years, the area now offers over 20 such robots, using technology to deliver a smarter mountain climbing experience. Photo: Xinhua