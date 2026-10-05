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FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain held in Madrid
By Xinhua Published: Oct 05, 2026 06:46 PM
Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Pilot Jochen Hahn competes during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Pilot Jochen Hahn competes during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua


Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua