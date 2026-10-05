FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain held in Madrid

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Pilot Jochen Hahn competes during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Participants compete during the FIA European Truck Racing Championship Grand Prix of Spain in Madrid, Spain, on Oct. 4, 2026. Photo: Xinhua