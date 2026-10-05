Philippine C-208 aircraft illegally intruded into Chinese airspace over Huangyan Dao, PLA Southern Theater Command responds

By: Global Times | Published: Oct 05, 2026 08:27 PM

Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command (STC): on Oct 3, a Philippine C-208 aircraft illegally intruded into the territorial airspace over China's Huangyan Dao without approval from the Chinese government. The naval and air forces dispatched by the PLA STC tracked and monitored the Philippine ...