Zheng Qinwen advances China Open last 16

Zheng Qinwen of China hits a return during the women's singles round of 32 match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

China's Zheng Qinwen battled past 18th seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (3), 4-6, 7-5 to reach the women's singles round of 16 at the China Open on Monday.Zheng earned the first break of the match, but Bouzkova responded by converting a break point in the sixth game. The set went to a tiebreak, where Zheng pulled away to win 7-3.Bouzkova made the stronger start to the second set, taking a 3-0 lead before holding off Zheng's attempts to recover and forcing a decider.The players traded service holds for much of the final set before Zheng converted her second match point to seal the victory."Bouzkova is a very steady player, so I need to be patient, and I need to balance between forced and unforced errors," reflected Zheng right after the match.Zheng will meet Alina Charaeva of Armenia in the next round.

Zheng Qinwen of China prepares to serve during the women's singles round of 32 match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zheng Qinwen of China celebrates victory after winning the women's singles round of 32 match against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)