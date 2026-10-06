Francis Halzen wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Physics is announced in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 6, 2026. Francis Halzen has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday. (Xinhua/Lyu You)

Belgian scientist Francis Halzen has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics 2026 for decisive contributions to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory and the discovery of high-energy neutrinos of astrophysical origin, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Tuesday."Francis Halzen realized that ice at the South Pole could be used to track particles known as neutrinos. His vision and scientific leadership have been fundamental for the IceCube Neutrino Observatory -- a cubic kilometre of ice that is equipped with light sensors," the Academy said in a statement.Using IceCube, researchers can capture neutrinos from extremely energy-rich processes in the distant universe, said the Academy."Francis Halzen has led an international team of researchers and engineers who have provided us with a fantastic instrument. His tenacity and scientific vision has paved the way for a new kind of astronomy," said Mark Pearce, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics."I didn't expect it. It's a great pleasure to hear about this prize." Halzen said in a phone interview with the Academy after the prize was announced, adding that he would like to point out this project began through collaboration with many people giving their assistance.Halzen was born in Tienen, Belgium, on March 23, 1944. He is now a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States.