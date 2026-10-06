Jordan steps up efforts to attract Chinese tourists: minister

Jordan is upgrading tourism infrastructure and tailoring services to attract more Chinese visitors, Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Imad Hijazeen said in a recent interview with Xinhua.



Noting Jordan's rich archaeological and natural attractions and its diverse offerings in culture, education, medical and adventure tourism, Hijazeen said the country is improving infrastructure, training more Chinese-speaking tourist guides and raising service quality.



The ministry, he said, has begun installing Chinese-language road signs and information boards, while the Jordan Tourism Board has opened a representative office in China and added a Chinese-language version to its website.



Hijazeen said Jordan is implementing the outcomes of King Abdullah II's visit to China in August to boost tourism cooperation, with the measures including Royal Jordanian Airlines' preparations for a direct Amman-Beijing flight and plans to host Chinese New Year celebrations in Jordan next year, as part of events to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027.



"Tourism cooperation can serve as a bridge to bring the people of our two countries closer together and foster mutual understanding," Hijazeen said.



He also expressed hope for stronger Jordan-China cooperation in archaeology and cultural heritage preservation.



China has made rapid strides in science and technology in recent years, Hijazeen said, noting that cooperation with China could help Jordan improve the monitoring, documentation, and analysis of archaeological sites, offering more effective solutions for their preservation.

