FM urges EU to work with China in same direction on trade, as Germany, France push the bloc to seek new trade powers

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

It is hoped that the EU will work with China in the same direction and resolve each other’s concerns through dialogue and consultation, so that the two parties can jointly keep the global industrial and supply chains stable and unimpeded and promote the sound and steady development of China-EU economic and trade relations, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.Guo made the remarks as it is reported that Germany and France sent a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urging the European Union to adopt new powers that would enable the bloc to cut off access to its single market if other nations destabilize trade relations. The letter also calls for an instrument that would force Europe to reduce various supply chain dependencies on foreign countries. While the letter does not specifically mention China, the EU is currently exploring ways to rebalance its trade relationship with the country.Guo noted that between China and the EU, the industrial and supply chains are highly integrated and mutually dependent, and our economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial in nature.Global Times