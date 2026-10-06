PHOTO / CHINA
National Day holiday draws tourists to cultural attractions across China
By Xinhua Published: Oct 06, 2026 11:34 PM
A woman visits the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A woman visits the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)


A man visits the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

A man visits the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)



People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)



People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

People visit the Southern Song Dynasty Deshou Palace Ruins Museum in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 6, 2026. During the National Day holiday, tourists across the country visited the museum to appreciate cultural attractions. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)