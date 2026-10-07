Chinese car brands shine at Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories

Visitors look at a car model produced by Chinese producer Chery during the first day of Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors look at a car model produced by Chinese producer Chery during the first day of Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors look at Chinese MG car models during the first day of Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A visitor poses for photo before a car model produced by Chinese producer BYD during the first day of Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Visitors look at a car model produced by Chinese producer BYD during the first day of Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua