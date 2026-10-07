CFA Team China Int'l Football Competitions Chongqing 2026: China vs. Tajikistan

Players of China leave the court during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

China's head coach Shao Jiayi instructs during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zhao Songyuan (4th R) of China shoots during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Liu Yang (top) of China vies with Vahdat Hanonov of Tajikistan during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Starting players of China pose for photo before the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Alijon Karomatullozoda (L) of Tajikistan vies with Liu Yang of China during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Huang Shenghao (2nd L) of China and Sheriddin Boboev of Tajikistan head for the ball during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Zhao Songyuan (R) of China vies with Vahdat Hanonov of Tajikistan during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Buniyaming Abudushalamu (L) of China vies with Tabrez Islomov of Tajikistan during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Liu Yang (R) of China vies with Shervoni Mabatshoev of Tajikistan during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Shervoni Mabatshoev (R) of Tajikistan vies with Huang Shenghao of China during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Liu Yang (top) of China and Alijon Karomatullozoda of Tajikistan head for the ball during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The referee (4th L) gives a yellow card to Alijon Karomatullozoda (3rd R) of Tajikistan during the CFA Team China International Football Competitions Chongqing 2026 between China and Tajikistan in Chongqing, Oct. 6, 2026. Photo: Xinhua