At 16, Sun shines in her WTA 1000 debut at China Open

Sun Xinran of China serves to Coco Gauff of the United States during the women's singles round of 32 match at 2026 China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, China, Oct. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

China's 16-year-old Sun Xinran stepped into the spotlight at the China Open, showing maturity beyond her years in her WTA 1000 debut.The girls' singles champion at this year's US Open and runner-up at both the French Open and Wimbledon, Sun advanced through the first two rounds in Beijing before her campaign ended with a 7-5, 6-1 loss to world No. 4 Coco Gauff of the United States on Monday.Sun had previously beaten Germany's Eva Lys and 27th seed Cristina Bucsa of Spain, going further than many expected in her first China Open appearance."There were chances I could take, but there was some collapse in the second set," the teenager reflected after the match against Gauff. "Her rhythm is much faster than other players. She's able to mix it up and serves more powerful, much better than me. There are so many things I can learn from her."

Sun Xinran (R) greets Coco Gauff after the match. (Xinhua/Xie Han)

Playing at the China Open for the first time, the Shenzhen native admitted she had been nervous but also proud to compete on Diamond Court during China's National Day holiday."I'm just so happy to play on that court. This is China, my home country. The crowd supported me a lot. I can hear them. They gave me energy," the wildcard player said.Sun frequently clenched her fist after winning points, feeding off the support from the stands as she tested herself against higher-ranked opponents."This tournament gave me opportunity to play against top players. From the first round to the third round, my opponents are getting higher in their rankings. It just shows I have the ability to play against them. This really motivates me to improve myself."

Sun Xinran celebrates during the match against Eva Lys of Germany at 2026 China Open, Oct. 1, 2026. (Xinhua/Ma Zihan)

Competing in a WTA 1000 main draw also required Sun to adjust to a level of intensity beyond the junior circuit, but her aggressive returning and composure off the court offered signs that she was becoming more comfortable at senior level."I just started playing professional matches. I don't want to give myself so big pressure. I want to focus on my tennis, move forward step by step, and we will see what is going to happen," she said.Describing herself as an "all-round player," Sun said years of training and competition had given her confidence in her preparation."I've played many matches with great coaches and facilities. Our team has been working hard towards our goals," Sun said. "I have my interpretation of each game. I make full preparation before matches and focus on implementing the plan. I take my own pace."

Sun Xinran of China speaks during the award ceremony after the girl's singles final match against Alisa Oktiabreva of Russia at the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, June 6, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

This year has marked a breakthrough for Sun, who reached the girls' singles final at three Grand Slam tournaments."It gave me so many experience to play on the big court and also play with very good opponents. I think that really helps me to improve myself and play better in the profession," said Sun."Tennis is not only about the strategies and tactics in competitions. Off the court, it is also important to understand how to warm up and how to recover after matches," the teenager added.Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also offered encouragement to Sun during the China Open, saying, "She has achieved a lot as a teenager. I didn't manage to pull off what she has done when I was a junior, so I think she's incredible.""I told her [Zheng] she is my idol. She had great milestones in her career, such as the Paris Olympics and the Australian Open," Sun noted. "I'm still a junior player. I will continue to learn from her. I will try to improve my serve and my energy on the court."