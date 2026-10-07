Night tours boost holiday consumption across China

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2026 shows people watching a drone light show at Wujiangzhai scenic spot in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

People visit a scenic spot in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, Oct. 4, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists visit the ancient town of Zhouzhuang, Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 3, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows people visiting the Fuzi (Confucius) Temple scenic area in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2026 shows people visiting a commercial street in Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hubei Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists enjoy an immersive show at a scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 4, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists pose for a photo at the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 3, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

People enjoy their leisure time at a shopping plaza in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Oct. 5, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows people watching a performance with the Yellow Crane Tower in the background in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows people cruising a scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 3, 2026 shows people watching a performance in Xuan'en County in Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hubei Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 2, 2026 shows people visiting a night market in Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

People tour near the West Lake scenic spot in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 5, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

People watch a show at a scenic spot featuring tropical fruits in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, Oct. 4, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

Tourists cruise the Hetou Old Street scenic area in Fengnan District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 3, 2026. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua

A drone photo taken on Oct. 5, 2026 shows people watching a performance at a scenic spot in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. During the National Day holiday, night tours were launched across China to create diversified consumption scenes. Photo: Xinhua