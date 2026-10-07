Fruit Attraction held in Madrid, Spain

People gather at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

Fruits are displayed at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

People gather at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

People gather at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese garlic is displayed at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

People gather before the stand of France at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

People gather at the stand of Belgium at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

People gather at the IFEMA Madrid convention center for commercial negotiations at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua

Fruits are displayed at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, Spain, Oct. 6, 2026. Fruit Attraction is scheduled to take place from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in Madrid. Photo: Xinhua